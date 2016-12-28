Can NVDA Stock Continue Its Gains?NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is on fire. It's one of the best-performing stocks in the NASDAQ 100 Index in 2016. Nvidia stock went up by almost seven percent in its last trading session, and the stock has posted an incredible gain of more than 250% year-to-date.NVDA stock has been marching ahead, following its impressive third-quarter earnings report, which was released in November. The company reported record revenues of $2.0 billion, up 54% from a year ago. Nvidia stock had touched its all-time high.

