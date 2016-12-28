SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/28/16 --

Thinkfree, Inc. (www.thinkfree.com; co-CEOs Won-Pil Lee and Sang-Chul Kim), a Hancom company, announced today the availability of Thinkfree Office Online for ISVs and cloud service providers. Rewritten entirely in HTML5, Thinkfree's updated Office offering can easily be incorporated into an ISV's application or delivered as a content creation and collaboration solution within a service provider's cloud-based offering. Thinkfree Office Online is device-agnostic and enables users to edit and collaborate on native Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files without conversion.

The popularity of cloud-based office tools from provides such as Google and Microsoft point to the demand for ubiquitous access to content development and collaboration tools. But Microsoft's Office 365 offering is costly. Google products such as Docs, Sheets, and Slides are free, but not as fully featured as the Microsoft offering. Google's tools can import and export content from Microsoft file formats, but they transform those files into a proprietary format that can only be accessed through Google's tools unless they are transformed again and exported.

"Thinkfree Office Online combines the best of the Microsoft and Google approaches," says Won-Pil Lee, the co-CEO of Thinkfree and Hancom. "In terms of features, Thinkfree Office Online is a more full-featured content creation and collaboration suite than Google offers, and it works with Microsoft Office files in their native formats."

"Thinkfree Office Online can also be offered to users at a price point that's much closer to Google's," adds Sang-Chul Kim, co-CEO of Thinkfree and Hancom. "That makes it an ideal offering for an ISV or a cloud service provider that wants to provide top-shelf content creation tools to their customers."

Preinstalled on millions of devices

Thinkfree Office Online is one of several offerings from Hancom that have been recently updated to meet the needs of on-the-go users and on-the-move companies. While the Thinkfree name is not as well known in the West, Thinkfree's mobile applications have been preinstalled as Hancom Office on more than 500M mobile devices from Samsung and other major OEMs for worldwide markets. Parent company Hancom controls more than 30% of the market for office applications in South Korea.

The full line-up of recently updated Thinkfree offerings includes:

Thinkfree Office Online - provides web-based editing and content creation tools that an ISV can integrate into a web app via a call to a web API. Word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation functionality are all included with Thinkfree Office Online.





Thinkfree Office Neo - offers functionally similar editing and content creation tools for Windows-based desktop systems. Thinkfree Office Neo works with both native Microsoft Office file formats as well as Open Document formats (ODT, ODS, and ODP). It also converts PDF documents into editable Office documents, provides full document translation features, and more.





Thinkfree Office Mobile - provides similar editing and content creation tools in a form optimized for Android and iOS-based smartphones and tablets.





Thinkfree Cloud - makes all these complementary tools available via APIs, enabling cloud service providers as well as individual companies to offer full-featured Office functionality to users who need high-quality, highly-secure tools that they can use anywhere, on their device of choice, at any time.





Thinkfree DocsConverter - offers companion functionality to the Thinkfree Office products, enabling ISVs and web-based service providers to quickly convert Microsoft Office files to formats suitable for viewing on the web, including PDF, HTML, TXT, JPG, and PNG formats. Like Thinkfree Cloud, Thinkfree Docs Converter has an API that can be called directly from an ISV's built application.





Product Availability

Thinkfree Office Online is available today. Pricing is deployment dependent; please contact Hancom at http://www.thinkfree.com/contact for more information. An interactive demo of Thinkfree Office Online is available at http://www.thinkfree.com/online





Thinkfree Office Neo is available today in English, German, Spanish (Latin), French (France), Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, Arabic, Persian (Farsi), Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), and Japanese language versions. A fully-functional 60-day trial version for Windows 7/8/10 is available as a free download from http://www.thinkfree.com/download. Thinkfree Office NEO is also available on AWS Workspaces Marketplace with flexible license options. (https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-xax2dcis3z3aq)





Thinkfree Office Mobile will be available for Android and iOS-based devices (phones and tablets) in Q1 2017 through Google Play and through the Apple AppStore.





Thinkfree DocsConverter will be available in January through the AWS Marketplace.





Thinkfree Cloud is will be available publicly in the 1st half of 2017. A demo is available upon request.





For more information on Thinkfree, visit www.thinkfree.com. For more information on Hancom, please visit http://www.hancom.com/global.

About Hancom

Thinkfree, Inc., based in San Jose, Calif., is a leading developer of ubiquitous documentation platforms to offer boundless office productivity environments. Thinkfree built its award-winning office suite in a flexible architecture for deployment either hosted on a local server or company intranet, available over the Internet, or installed on a desktop or portable device. Majority owned by Hancom Inc., a publicly held company on the Korean KOSDAQ stock market, Thinkfree offers market-leading software solutions that leverage the power of the Internet and provide users with a consistent, unified and productive experience regardless of computing platform.

