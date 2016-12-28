BELLEVUE, WA--(Marketwired - December 28, 2016) - Limeade, a corporate wellness technology company focused on driving real employee engagement, was mentioned in nine separate reports by Gartner, the world's leading information technology research and advisory company. Gartner evaluates software and services that allow human capital management (HCM) processes to deliver measurable business benefits.

According to Sam Grinter, senior research analyst, a successful deployment of Employee Wellness "can have significantly positive and wide-reaching, indirect savings." 1 Other Gartner researchers agree, writing, "Companies that invest in wellness programs can reduce medical expenses, improve morale, increase productivity and reduce employee absence." 2

"The convergence of HCM technology is a trend that Gartner is closely tracking, we think because of its impact on the bottom line. We feel it's validating to have Gartner cite Limeade in several reports this year," Limeade CEO, Henry Albrecht said. "At Limeade, we believe well-being is a business KPI every CEO should track. This research supports our point of view that a whole-person approach combined with organizational support and smart technology leads to real business results."

As a SaaS HCM technology company with advanced integration, social, mobile and interactive video capabilities, Limeade was included in several HCM research reports including three Hype Cycles and two IT Market Clock reports.

The annual Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities.

IT market clocks are a critical tool for implementing IT strategy, as they monitor the entire life cycle of IT assets and identify existing IT investments that should be dismissed, maintained, and new IT investments needed for fast innovation.

Limeade in Gartner Research

How Wearables Can Improve Human Capital Management, June 2016 3 "analyzes how four types of wearable technology can improve HCM and consequently benefit business performance." Limeade was cited in the Activity-Tracking Technology section of the report, as a software vendor that provides activity-tracking applications that work in conjunction with wearable devices.

Hype Cycle for Consumer Engagement with Healthcare and Wellness, 2016, July 2016 4 "tracks the technologies and technology-related ideas that will have the greatest impact on consumer engagement with healthcare and wellness." Limeade is named as a sample vendor within the "Health and Wellness Systems" category, which describes tools and services that promote healthy lifestyle choices for both healthcare systems and employers.

Hype Cycle for the Digital Workplace, 2016, July 2016 5 is focused on helping digital workplace leaders select "technologies and approaches that progressive organizations are deploying to harness the power of their workforce." Limeade was named as a sample vendor in both the Worker Engagement Platform and Consumer Wellness at Work categories. Gartner Research Director Helen Poitevin writes, "Worker engagement platforms... can help increase worker motivation and engagement, thereby increasing business performance."

Hype Cycle for Human Capital Management Software, 2016, July 2016 6 "helps organizations make the most of their investments in human capital management software by providing insight into the maturity of key applications and technologies." Limeade was included in the HCM and Social/Collaboration Software category, where Sam Grinter writes, "Social/collaboration software continues to affect HCM technologies and drive positive organizational impacts, improving efficiencies, enhancing engagement, augmenting current processes and enabling new approaches to engage and manage today's dynamic workforce. Social software can alter the organizational fabric and culture, creating a more open and collaborative work environment."

Achieve Business Cost Optimization with Human Capital Management Technology, September 2016 7 "presents five different forms of HCM technology that can offer HR and HR IT leaders a means of achieving business cost optimization."The report names Limeade as a representative vendor that offers employee wellness.

IT Market Clock for Digital Workplace, 2016, September 2016 8 "provides insight into frequently used technologies that have the most impact on the employee experience."Limeade is named in the Worker Engagement Platforms category, which covers systems that aim to boost employee engagement and motivation.

IT Market Clock for Human Capital Management Software, 2016, September 2016 9 helps HR and IT leaders to "plan their HCM application strategies and to understand evolving trends." Specifically, this report covers "solutions to improve workforce experience, insight and efficiency." Limeade was named as a Worker Engagement Platform where "disciplines such as behavioral economics, cognitive neuroscience or positive psychology inform the design of these platforms to maximize adoption and to influence workers to take on the right mindset and behaviors to best fulfill a given organization's culture, values and mission."

Predicts 2017: Personal Devices, December 2016 10 explores how new types of wearables are "driving new business opportunities in health and wellness." Researchers write, "Technology product management leaders need to analyze these opportunities and create products that are part of broader solutions, instead of a point solution/device." Researchers predict "in 2019, 99% of multinational corporations will sponsor the use of wearable fitness tracking devices to improve corporate performance."

Employee Wellness: What You Need To Know Before Planning, December 2016 11 "dispels some myths and presents recommendations to application leaders responsible for transforming HCM when considering an employee wellness strategy." Researchers write about the definition of wellness, the key components of an employee wellness strategy and recommends that leaders should, "Develop an employee wellness strategy to provide a holistic form of support for employees." Limeade is cited twice as an employee wellness application vendor.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

