

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Congressman Chris Collins, R-N.Y., suggested President-elect Donald Trump could still add a Democrat to his Cabinet even though most of the top positions in the incoming administration have been filled.



In an interview on CNN's 'New Day' on Wednesday, Collins noted he has personally put the names of four Democrats on the table but declined to identify who he has recommended.



'We're looking for the best and brightest. And that doesn't necessarily exclude any Democrats,' Collins said. 'I could see Democrats entering the administration at the undersecretary level.'



'You know, who knows, even at a secretary level,' he added. 'But certainly as a, you know, deputy or somewhere as an undersecretary.'



Collins was the first sitting Congressman to endorse Trump and currently serves as Congressional Liaison to the Trump transition team.



Politico noted that including a member of the opposite political party in the Cabinet is a tradition that has been embraced by nearly every modern president.



While several undersecretary positions remain available, the Secretaries of Veterans Affairs and Agriculture are currently the only open Cabinet jobs.



Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., has been cited as a possible choice for Agriculture Secretary, although she recently said she is likely to remain in the Senate.



