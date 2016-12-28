Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recenttheglobal diesel oxidation catalysts (DOC) and diesel particulate filters (DPF) marketreport. This market research report also lists four other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161228005061/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global DOC and DPF market from 2016-2020. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global DOC AND DPF market is highly competitive with the market having a limited number of well-established vendors. The key vendors in the market are currently growing their customer base and are increasing their investments in R&D. The competitive environment in the market should intensify with advances in technology and government regulations.

Most of the advances in the gasoline particulate filter (GPF) market for passenger cars will come by 2017 due to the implementation of Euro 6c standards. Volkswagen's so-called defeat device installed in its vehicles to manipulate emission levels brought out a serious flaw in the emission testing system. The test method proved to be outdated, and it called for new emission tests that are more representative of on-road conditions to be introduced. This has resulted in a change in the testing system with stricter implementation. OEMs are facing pressure to maintain effective control over the emission levels of their cars to successfully pass the scrutiny.

"The number of vendors in DOC and DPF units are low, hence the market can look forward to intense competition during the forecast period. It is expected that OEMs will get into long-term collaborations with DOC and DPF vendors as the quality of materials used and the design are crucial factors in decreasing exhaust back pressure and cost," says Praveen Kumar, a lead automotive components analyst from Technavio.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55247

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavioautomotivemarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Tenneco

Tenneco, is a manufacturer and supplier of automotive parts. The company specializes in manufacturing, designing, and distributing ride performance and clean air products for commercial trucks, off-highway vehicle markets, aftermarkets, and automotive markets.

Faurecia

Faurecia is an automotive parts manufacturing company. The company manufactures and designs exhaust systems, seats, exterior modules, interior systems, and vehicle decoration products. Faurecia's key customers include PSA (formerly known as Peugeot Citroën), Volkswagen Group, Ford, Renault-Nissan, BMW, General Motors, Toyota, Fiat Chrysler, and Hyundai-Kia.

Bekaert

Bekaert deals with the manufacture and transformation of steel wire and its coatings. It develops steel wire based products for the automotive, construction, energy and utilities, equipment, consumer goods, agriculture and basic materials industry. In automotive, Bekaert produces steering systems, exhaust systems, interior, exterior, and drivetrain.

Corning

Corning is a manufacturer of ceramics, glass, and related materials primarily used in scientific and industry applications. Corning has five business sectors: environmental technologies, display technologies, life sciences, specialty materials, and optical communications. Corning has developed particulate filters and ceramic substrates for controlling vehicular emissions to be used in light-duty passenger cars as well as heavy-duty trucks.

Katcon

Katcon is a manufacturer of diesel after-treatment devices, catalytic converters, and exhaust modules. The company started its business operations in 1993 as an automotive supplier to OEMs. Katcon currently has R&D in various disciplines like weight reduction, thermal management, durability, noise attenuation, durability, and diesel after-treatment.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Selective Catalytic Reduction Market for Diesel Commercial Vehicles 2016-2020

Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market 2015-2019

Global Motorcycle Adaptive Cruise Control Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like automotive electronicsautomotive manufacturingandautomotive services. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161228005061/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com