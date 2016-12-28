Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007
Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") discloses the notifications of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.
On 22 December 2016, Ameriprise Financial, Inc., and its affiliated entities, notified Ontex that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. had, as a result of sales of shares, crossed below the threshold of 3.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex.
According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.
Date of Notification: 22 December 2016
Date Threshold Crossed: 20 December 2016
Threshold Crossed: 3.00%
Notification by:
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|1099 Ameriprise Financial Center, Minneapolis, MN 55474, USA
Denominator on the date of notification: 74,861,108 shares
Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:
|(A) Voting rights
|Previous Notification
|After the transaction
|# voting rights
|# voting rights
|% of voting rights
| Holders of
voting rights
| Linked to
securities
| Not linked
to securities
| Linked to
securities
| Not linked
to securities
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|Threadneedle Asset Management Limited
|Subtotal
|Total
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0.00%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:
Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is an investment adviser which manages funds and accounts which hold the shares reported in this filing.
Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by TC Financing Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com
This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room
About Ontex
Ontex is a leading producer of disposable personal hygiene products, ranging from baby diapers to products for feminine hygiene and adult incontinence. Ontex's products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands as well as leading retailer brands. The group employs over 7,000 staff and has a presence in 23 countries. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the BEL20® index.
