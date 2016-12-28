Regulatory News:

ASIT biotech (Paris:ASIT) (BSE:ASIT):

ASIT biotech (ASIT BE0974289218), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and future commercialization of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies, discloses the information required under article 15 of the law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of important shareholdings in listed companies.

Denominator modified on 28 December 2016 following the exercise of warrants by employees and executives active in 2011:

New shares issued following the exercise: 49,300

Total number of shares with voting rights: 12,806,100

Total number of voting rights (=denominator): 12,806,100

Total number of shares with voting rights upon conversion of the warrants issued by the Company: 13,056,600

About ASIT biotech

ASIT biotech is a Belgian clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and future commercialisation of a range of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies. Thanks to its innovative ASIT+TM technology platform, ASIT biotech is currently the only developer of AIT product candidates consisting of a unique mixture of highly purified natural allergen fragments in an optimal size selection. This innovation results in a short treatment, expected to improve patient compliance and real-life effectiveness. ASIT biotech's product pipeline entails two novel ASIT+™ product candidates targeting respiratory allergy with the highest prevalence (i.e. grass pollen: gp-ASIT+TM and house dust mite: hdm-ASIT+TM), that could significantly expand the current immunotherapy market. The Company believes that its innovative ASIT+™ platform is flexible and would be applicable across a range of allergies.

ASIT biotech has a headcount of 23 staff members, at its headquarters in Brussels and a laboratory in Liège, Belgium.

Further information can be found at: www.asitbiotech.com.

