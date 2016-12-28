Regulatory News:

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting of AREVA (Paris:AREVA) will be held on Friday February 3, 2017 at 11 a.m., at the AREVA Tower, 1 Place Jean Millier 92400 in order to resolve upon the following agenda:

Resolutions presented to the Ordinary Shareholders' meeting:

1st resolution Ratification of the appointment by cooptation of Mrs Marie-Hélène Sartorius in replacement of a resigning director;

2nd resolution Advisory opinion on the disposal plan of the group AREVA consisting primarily in the disposal of AREVA NP's activities to EDF;

Resolutions presented to the Extraordinary Shareholders' meeting:

3rd resolution Capital decrease due to losses by way of a reduction in the shares' nominal value Consequential amendment of the Articles of Association;

4th resolution Authorization of a capital increase for a global amount of EUR 2,000,000,000 (issue premium included) through the issue of ordinary shares, reserved for the French State;

5th resolution Waiver of shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of the French State;

6th resolution - Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to proceed with the issue of ordinary shares reserved for members of saving plans, without shareholders' preferential subscription rights;

7th resolution - Amendment to the Company's Articles of Association pursuant to the provisions of decree n°2014-948 dated 20 August 2014 subject to the completion of the capital increase reserved for the French State;

8th resolution Amendment to the Company's Articles of Association simplification and compliance with the new legislative and regulatory developments;

9th resolution Powers to carry out formalities.

The notice of meeting including the agenda and the text of the draft resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors was published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on the date hereof.

Information on how to participate to this meeting are set forth in the same notice.

The documents and information referred to in Article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code (in particular the final text of proposed resolutions that are submitted to the Shareholders' meeting by the Board of Directors and the reports that will be submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting) will be published on the website of the Company http://www.areva.com (Shareholders' meeting section) at the latest on the twenty first day before the meeting, i.e. as from January 13, 2017.

