Technavio's latest market research report on the global heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air filter marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2016-2020. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Anju Ajaykumar, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on tools and componentssector, says, "Increased construction activities and the growing demand for HVAC air filter replacements in developed countries such as the US and the UK are the key driving forces of the market."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global HVAC air filtermarket according to Technavio heavy industry research analysts are:

Growing concerns over IAQ in buildings

Rise in green construction spending

Efficient maintenance and services for HVAC systems

Growing concerns over IAQ in buildings

Pollution levels have affected not only outdoor air quality but also indoor air quality (IAQ). Recent advances in construction materials have resulted in the use of more synthetics and composites, which adversely affect the indoor air quality. The radiation from computers and copiers is another source of pollution within buildings. Though radical developments in technology and construction materials have improved lifestyles in terms of better productivity and time saving, one downside is the declining quality of indoor air.

Poor IAQ has led to health issues such as sick building syndrome, building-related illnesses, and multiple chemical sensitivity (MCS) or environmental illness. These factors have resulted in the framing of new guidelines and regulations for commercial buildings, which has accelerated the demand for efficient air filters in HVAC systems used in commercial buildings. In addition, the growth in construction activities in the US and the massive resurgence in urban infrastructure construction activities in APAC will fuel the growth of air filters.

Rise in green construction spending

Worldwide, the construction industry is pursuing various energy-efficiency methods and is actively investing in energy-efficiency solutions to counter rising energy costs without compromising on the quality of services provided. The commercial sector is increasingly adopting green systems that promote building of a healthy and productive environment, increase efficiency, and decrease the adverse impact on the surroundings. Thus, these systems earn LEED certification or Energy Star designation. The financial benefits gained from energy efficiency and low energy costs from green buildings have led to continuous investments in technologies that result in energy savings. Various green building associations and councils are further pushing the demand for efficient air filtration to maintain IAQ and reduce emissions.

"Air filters help in providing clean air, which protects the HVAC equipment and minimizes energy consumption. Therefore, efficient HVAC air filters help in making the buildings more environmentally sustainable as well as meet the green building rating system criteria like LEED. Thus, growth in construction of green buildings will drive the global HVAC air filter market," says Anju.

Efficient maintenance and services for HVAC systems

The effective maintenance of HVAC systems can reduce energy costs by 5%-40% depending on the system or equipment involved. HVAC systems have more than 100 components that include air filters. Any error in these components can significantly degrade energy performance and efficiency of the system. HVAC components like air filters require regular maintenance to ensure optimum performance and capture efficiency degradation. Companies mostly perform reactive maintenance of building HVAC systems, though studies have revealed that regular maintenance can reduce energy consumption and costs, and improve equipment life and uptime. Therefore, HVAC systems require preventive or predictive maintenance.

