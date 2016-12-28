Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2016) - Canamex Resources Corp. (TSXV: CSQ) (OTCQX: CNMXF) (FSE: CX6) ("Canamex" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company closed the second and final tranche of a non-brokered private placement of secured convertible debentures ("Debentures") for a principal amount of $559,000 ("Debenture Offering"). The Debentures mature on December 23, 2019 ("Debenture Maturity Date").

This news release follows the Company's news release of October 25, 2016, in which Canamex raised gross proceeds of $4,239,000 in the first tranche of the Debenture Offering. In both tranches of the Debenture Offering, Canamex raised total gross proceeds of $4,798,000.

From now until the Debenture Maturity Date, the Debentures will be convertible into common shares of Canamex ("Shares") at the option of the holder at a conversion price of $0.16 per Share (the "Conversion Price"), being 6,250 shares per $1,000 principal amount of Debentures. If all of the Debentures in the final tranche of the Debenture Offering were converted, this would result in the issuance of a total of 3,493,750 Shares.

Interest on the Debentures shall be paid annually in arrears, at an annual interest rate of 7%. The Company will have the option, in its sole discretion, to pay the interest in Shares of the Company, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). In the event Canamex opts to pay the interest in Shares instead of cash, the interest rate shall increase to 10% per annum in respect of such interest payment in Shares.

In the event that the Company has not entered into a definitive joint venture agreement in respect of the Bruner Gold Property ("JV Agreement") on or before the date that is six months after the closing date of the Debenture Offering, the interest rate on the Debentures will thereafter be increased by 1% and will be subsequently increased by an additional 1% immediately following the end of each six month period during the term of the Debentures if at such time the JV Agreement has not been entered into.

In addition, the holders of the Debentures in the final tranche received a total of 3,493,750 warrants ("Debenture Warrants"). The Debenture Warrants have a strike price of $0.20 and expire on the Debenture Maturity Date.

On December 23, 2018, the Debenture holders in the final tranche may request that the Company repay the Debentures within 20 business days ("Put Feature"). The Debenture holders will only be allowed to utilize the Put Feature on this one specific date.

After December 23, 2018, if the Shares of Canamex trade at or above $0.64 on a 30-day VWAP (volume-weighted average price) basis on the TSX-V, then the Company can force the conversion of the Debentures in the final tranche by giving the Debenture holders 10 days' notice.

The Debentures shall have a first ranking security over the Company's interest in its joint venture with Provex Resources Inc. ("Provex") in respect of the Bruner Gold Property. While Canamex and Provex are in a joint venture at present, a formal joint venture agreement between the parties has yet to be completed.

In terms of use of proceeds, the Company will use proceeds from this Debenture Offering for permitting, drilling and metallurgy at the Company's Bruner Gold Property in Nye County, Nevada, and for general working capital.

In connection with the final tranche of the Debenture Offering, Canamex paid one finder a cash fee of $11,180 and issued 209,625 finder's warrants, which have terms similar to the Debenture Warrants described above.

Under applicable Canadian securities law the securities and underlying securities in the final tranche of the Debenture Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring on April 24, 2017, and will be subject to such further restrictions on resale as may apply under applicable foreign securities laws.

The board of directors and management of Canamex would like to wish all of our shareholders, investors and the general public a very happy holiday season and a very Happy New Year in 2017.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"SIGNED: Mark Billings"

Mark Billings, Chairman and CEO

Contact: (514) 296-1641, mbillings@canamex.us

