IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/28/16 -- AIDS Services Foundation Orange County (ASF) -- a nonprofit AIDS service organization that has helped more than 7,000 people living with HIV and AIDS in Orange County since 1985 -- is proud to announce it has raised $8,309,338 in donations in 2016. In addition, more than 570 volunteers logged over 22,000 volunteer hours valued at more than $607,000. Through this generous support, in 2016 more than 1,200 clients were direct recipients of ASF's valuable services.

Through a variety of fundraising events, community partnerships and individual donations, ASF has been able to valiantly and powerfully continue its efforts to fight HIV and AIDS in Orange County, whilst providing important support services to those already impacted by the disease.

"Over the past year, ASF has taken great strides by expanding its services and reach in Orange County, including increased meal deliveries, the launch of a discounted pharmacy program and the onboarding of a registered dietician and certified diabetes educator," says ASF CEO and executive director, Philip Yaeger. "We are so thankful for the generous donations that we have received this year, which have fueled our tremendous momentum."

ASF has had the honor and privilege of helping thousands of people living with HIV/AIDS in Orange County by providing food, transportation, housing, emergency financial assistance, counseling, education and preventative services. Donations of any size are greatly appreciated - and every single dollar helps! For example:

$25 provides one HIV test

$50 provides a prevention seminar to homeless youth

$75 provides a month's supply of nutritional supplements

$100 provides one month of food pantry access for a client

$750 provides mental health counseling for one year

$1,000 provides 10 round-trip van rides to medical appointments

For more information about ASF and how to get involved, please visit the ASF website at http://www.ocasf.org/. To donate directly, click here.

