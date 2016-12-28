

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite a cordial White House meeting last month, President-elect Donald Trump is now accusing President Barack Obama of setting up roadblocks to a smooth transition.



Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday to lash out at Obama, once again utilizing one of his favorite outlets to attack political opponents.



'Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks. Thought it was going to be a smooth transition - NOT!' Trump tweeted.



Trump did not specify what inflammatory remarks he was referring to, but Obama was seen as taking veiled shots at his successor in remarks in Pearl Harbor on Tuesday.



Standing alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Obama urged Americans to resist the urge to turn inward and demonize those who are different.



The tweet from Trump may also be in response to the Obama administration's decision to allow the United Nations Security Council to approve a resolution demanding an immediate halt to Israeli settlement construction.



In subsequent posts, Trump argued the Obama administration has damaged the friendship between the U.S. and Israel but suggested things would be different once he is sworn in.



'We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. They used to have a great friend in the U.S., but not anymore,' Trump said.



He added, 'The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (U.N.)! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!'



Trump also recently took issue with Obama's claim that he could have won re-election to a third term if he was allowed to run.



'President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! - jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc.,' Trump tweeted on Monday.



(Photo: Michael Vadon)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX