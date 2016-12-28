

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat again Wednesday, holding near 2-week highs during this lull between Christmas and New Years.



Feb. gold was up 2 dollars at $1140 an ounce.



Gold's safe haven value was boosted by a drop in stocks, with the DJIA unable to crack the elusive 20,000 mark.



Also, a report from the National Association of Realtors unexpectedly showed a sharp pullback in U.S. pending home sales in the month of November.



NAR said its pending home sales index tumbled by 2.5 percent to 107.3 in November after inching up by 0.1 percent to a revised 110.0 in October.



A recent spate of disappointing economic data may signal a winter slowdown that would prevent the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates.



