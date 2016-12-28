According to the latest study released by Technavio, the global spout pouch marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 10% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161228005280/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global spout pouch market from 2016-2020. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Spout Pouch Market 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

According to Sharan Raj, a lead analyst at Technavio for packaging research, "Improvements in economic conditions, along with an increase in health concerns, and strict environmental protection guidelines have led to an increase in the use of lightweight, high barrier plastic packaging products such as spout pouches which are bio degradable and cost efficient."

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55297

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The market research analysis categorizes the global spout pouch market into three major end-user segments. They are:

Food and beverage industry

Liquid soaps and detergents industry

Oil and lubricants industry

Global spout pouch market in food and beverage industry

In the food and beverage industry, spout pouches are most commonly used for packaging baby foods and beverages. The demand for global baby food sales was estimated to be around USD 30 billion in 2015.

The beverage packaging industry is witnessing many changes. The growth of the beverage packaging market will benefit the spout pouch market as consumers are more inclined towards the use of sustainable packaging products. With growing awareness of the environmental hazards caused by plastics, consumers in the market are demanding sustainable packaging formats. The growth in the dairy products sector, which grew by 3%-3.5% during 2015 and the energy drinks sector, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, is fueling the growth of the spout pouch market.

Global spout pouch market in liquid soaps and detergents industry

The packaging of liquids need special attention. Rigid packaging options such as bottles, cartons, and jars that are used for packing liquids occupy a lot of space on the shelves. In addition, these packaging formats are also prone to breakage. Thus, plastic pouches have gained popularity in packaging of liquids such as liquid bathing soaps, gels, hand soaps, detergents, and sanitizers. However, as plastic pouches are flexible in nature, there are chances of spillage of the liquids during dispensing. The manufacturers of pouches have considered spouts to be the solution to this problem.

"Many spout pouches are made of special packaging materials such as polyethylene and lower density polyethylene and thus prevent spoilage by protecting the contents from environmental factors," says Sharan

Global spout pouch market in oil and lubricants industry

The cost incurred in logistics is one major concern for any industry. The cost is particularly high for liquid packaging industries such as grease and oil packaging industries. Spout pouches offer leak-proof packaging with increased portability. They provide premium protection during transportation, shipping, and storage. The global spout pouch market in the oil and lubricants industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period.

The packaging of edible oils in spout pouches is a recent trend in the market. These pouches have oil-based film on the inner layer and a printed polyester on the outside. These pouches extend the shelf life of oils by at least 6-9 months. The demand for spout pouches with capacities of 5ml, 10ml, and 20ml is growing.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's transportation and logistics market research analysts in this report are:

Amcor

Bemis

Mondi

Sonoco

Browse Related Reports:

Global High-Barrier Pouches Market 2016-2020

Global Flat Pouches Market 2016-2020

Global Stand-up Pouches Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like tags and labelstransportation and distributionandwarehouse and storage. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161228005280/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com