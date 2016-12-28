Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal submarine-launched missile marketreport. This market research report also lists four other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global submarine-launched missilemarket is highly competitive due to the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors operating in the market. Intense competition, frequent changes in government policies, rapid advances in technology, and environmental regulations are key factors that determine this market's growth. In addition, in-house manufacturing capabilities, product offerings, global footprint network, client bases, and R&D investments are key areas that all vendors focus on to gain a competitive advantage over their counterparts.

"Vendors compete with each other based on cost, reliability, product quality, and aftermarket services. Providing cost-effective and high-quality submarine-launched missiles is crucial for vendors' operations, in order to survive and succeed in such an intensely competitive market," says Moutushi Saha, a lead defense research analyst from Technavio.

The report also states that, government organizations such as the US Department of Defense (DoD) and the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) serve as certification bodies that encourage the development of submarine-launched missile systems.

Technavioaerospace and defensemarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Airbus Defense and Space

Airbus Defense and Space engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing of space and defense products for governments and other institutions. It operates military aircraft; space systems; communications, intelligence, and security (CIS); and electronics business lines.

In the global submarine-launched missile market, Airbus Defense and Space was involved in the development of the M51 and M45 missiles, which are used by submarines of several countries around the globe.

Boeing Defense, Space Security

Boeing Defense, Space Security, along with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses across the world. The company developed Harpoon, the anti-ship ballistic missiles, which are being used by various submarines of several defense authorities across the globe.

BrahMos Aerospace

BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India, and the Federal State Unitary Enterprise NPO Mashinostroyenia (NPOM), Russia. The company developed BrahMos missile which has a speed of Mach 2.8-Mach 3 and weighs approximately 6,600 pounds. It can be launched from a ship-based platform, land-based vehicle, or submarine. The air launch of BrahMos is currently being tested and evaluated.

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin engages in the production, supply, and R&D of advanced technology systems, products, and services to global defense and aerospace industries. The company developed Trident II (D5) submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), which would be integrated with the Ohio-class submarines and Vanguard-class submarines.

Raytheon

Raytheon provides its solutions to the defense and other government markets across the world. The company developed the Tomahawk submarine-launched cruise missile (SLCM), which is integrated with several nuclear-powered submarines such as Virginia-class and Los Angeles-class submarines.

