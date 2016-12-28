Technavio market research analysts forecast the lecture capture solutions market in the USto grow at a CAGR of close to 17% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the lecture capture solutions market in the USmarketfor 2017-2021. The report segments the market into two main end-users which include the academic and the non-academic sectors, of which the academic sector accounted for close to 73% of the market share in 2016.

"Lecture capture solutions offer significant advantages for educational institutions that employ online or blended learning. While, students benefit from flexible learning, the faculty is spared from providing repetitive in-person sessions. Lecture capture solution providers also offer storage, editing, and video shooting activities, as a part of the licenses provided, to institutions," says Jhansi Mary, a lead analyst at Technavio for K12 and higher education research

Technavio educationsector research analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the lecture capture solutions market in the US:

Rise in adoption of active learning

Active learning involves implementing learning activities that are engaging for students in a meaningful and hands-on way. In this educational process, student engagement is central to the learning process. Unlike passive learning techniques, this method is not only about assimilating information and material but also involves learning by doing. With a growing number of institutions adopting more student-centered and problem-solving based approaches of learning, the market for activity learning is expected to grow and impact the vendors engaged in the market.

Vendors offering hardware and software needed to implement active learning strategies are focusing on innovations that help in the effective delivery of captured videos through sharing and webcasting. Vendors are also introducing software for video content searching, video editing, and desktop recording.

"Essential hardware for active learning include devices such microphones, cameras, screen capture devices, projectors, desktop recorders, DVD players, electronic whiteboards, and video conferencing devices to facilitate lecture recording," says Jhansi.

Hike in corporate spending on training

The growth in the corporate sector will ensure that this segment will continue to be one of the prime consumers of lecture capture solutions and this, in turn, will drive market growth. Within the corporate training market in the US, expenditure on procuring content, technology, and services to enhance training process has improved in the last 3 years. Globalization, advances in technology, and liberalization of markets have intensified the competitive economic environment. The quality of the work force has become a major factor determining the competitiveness and adaptability of enterprises. This has led to the emergence of technical and vocational education institutions to meet the continuously changing demands of the employers and the labor market.

Outdated educational and training methods are now being replaced with innovative teaching methods, which incorporate online training modules that capitalize on e-learning. Corporates mandate lecture capture solution providers for video content creation, live streaming, on-demand delivery of video, and services related to developing enterprise portals that offer secure access to lecture videos for the whole enterprise. For instance, Mediasite Showcase by Sonic Foundry enables customized YouTube interfaces aimed at helping employees within an organization.

Increase in demand for distance education

Distance learningoffers opportunities to people, especially those who find it difficult to attend universities because of financial, geographical, or time constraints. Many students prefer distance education courses to traditional education because they are less costly. Distance education also gives students flexibility as they are less bound by time and location.

This type of education is widely adopted in the higher education sector as a growing number of universities are offering online courses and adding a variety of new courses frequently. The evolution of virtual communication platforms such as web conferencing services has empowered educational institutions to provide blended learning. This is done by allotting a certain number of hours for virtual classroom sessions, thereby ensuring timely completion of courses. Institutions that offer distance education provide required lecture videos to students to help them complete respective courses. This, in turn, is driving the lecture capture solutions market.

