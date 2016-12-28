Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2016) - Luminor Medical Technologies Inc. (TSXV: LMT) (formerly Miraculins Inc.) ("Luminor" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 9,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.225 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,025,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and a one-half Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Common Share (a "Warrant Share") for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of closing of the Offering at an exercise price of $0.30 per Warrant Share.

The funds will be used for working capital purposes. The Company may pay commissions to certain parties to act as finders in connection with a portion of the private placement. Certain directors and officers of the Company will acquire securities under the Offering.

The closing is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For more information, please contact:

Christian Sauvageau

President & CEO

Luminor Medical Technologies Inc.

Ph: (438) 889-3585

About Luminor Medical Technologies

Luminor Medical Technologies is a medical diagnostic company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing non-invasive technologies for unmet clinical needs. The Company's Scout DS® device has been regulatory cleared in certain markets both as a clinical tool to assist in the identification of both prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, and is the first non-invasive testing system designed to provide a highly sensitive and convenient method for measuring prediabetes/type 2 diabetes related biomarkers in the skin, the accumulation of which are accelerated by abnormal blood sugar levels and oxidative stress. Unlike current testing methods, a Scout DS® test requires no blood draw, no fasting, and no waiting for a lab result. The product has been used and validated in thousands of patients around the world.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this media release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our objectives, goals, targets, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, estimates and outlook, including, without limitation, outcomes related to the strategic review process the Company has been undergoing and any related outcomes as regards changes to the Company's business plan and operations, and can, in some cases, be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "may" and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.

These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: Luminor's early stage of development, lack of product revenues and history of operating losses, uncertainties related to clinical trials and product development, rapid technological change, uncertainties related to forecasts, competition, potential product liability, additional financing requirements and access to capital, unproven markets, supply of raw materials, income tax matters, management of growth, partnerships for development and commercialization of technology, effects of insurers' willingness to pay for products, system failures, dependence on key personnel, foreign currency risk, risks related to regulatory matters and risks related to intellectual property and other risks detailed from time to time in Luminor's filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, as well as Luminor's ability to anticipate and manage the risks associated with the foregoing. Additional information about these factors and about the material factors or assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements may be found in the body of this news release. Luminor cautions that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on Luminor's forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to Luminor investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events.

These risks and uncertainties should be considered carefully and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Lumionr cannot provide assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Luminor undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Scout DS® is a registered trademark of Luminor Medical Technologies Inc. All Rights Reserved. 2016.