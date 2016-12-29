Nastydress and Several Other Affordable Fashion Clothing E-Stores Update their APPs





Fashion clothing websites such as Nastydress, Rosewholesale, Twinkledeals and DressLily frequently update their APPs to improve user experience.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rapid rise of m-commerce, online stores have no other option than to position themselves in the fiercely competitive market in the most strategic ways possible. Both the old players in the m-commerce landscape and new entrants are now more focused on optimizing their apps.

Nastydress, a leading ecommerce enterprise, recently introduced a "Push Message" function to their app. "The Sexy Lingerie Fashion Show 2016", which was organized in 2016 to raise awareness among their customers about different brands and product types, became quite successful. The online shopping destination, which has its strong suite in sexy dresses, added the "Push" button to their mobile application so that their customers can accessthe latest promotional information.

Rosewholesale, a trendy fashion clothing store, has introduced mobile-exclusive special deals. It is known for its commitment to offering wholesale prices to retail buyers. The e-store is now trying to attain a competitive edge by introducing special prices for their mobile app users. They have added a mobile phone iconon select products that allowsusers of their app to buy those products at an evenlower price compared to the prices on their desktop website.

Twinkledeals, another popular e-store, added many informative pages in the WAP site following the success of their Christmas promotions. The newly added pages contain relevant information such as contact details, return and refund policy as well as members' instruction. These pages are aimed at making the online shopping site more user-friendly. Users can also look up the official blog at Twinkledealsreviews.com.

DressLily, yet another highly successful online store, recently launched their updated apps for both Android and iOS users. Version 1.6 and Version 1.2.1, the two updated versions for the Android app and the iOS app respectively, are now more functional. User reviews received by DressLily on Google Play Store show that user profile image can now be displayed properly. Also, the iOS app user reviews suggest that the developers have fixed bugs. The e-store developers have also added discount labels against clearance sales products. Currently, it is offering 10 extra reward points to each daily log-in user.

Rosewholesale

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/rosewholesale.com/id1148841444?mt=8

Twinkledeals

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/twinkledeals.com/id1151785631?l=en&mt=8

DressLily

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/dresslily/id1002320913?mt=8





