

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly in negative territory on Thursday after Wall Street closed lower overnight on profit taking. Crude oil prices slipped in Asian trades after touching their highest level in more than a year overnight.



The Australian market is declining following the negative lead overnight from Wall Street and after touching a 16-month high in the previous session.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 18.50 points or 0.33 percent to 5,666.50, off a low of 5,659.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 17.00 points or 0.30 percent to 5,715.40.



Among oil stocks, Woodside Petroleum is losing 0.7 percent, Oil Search is edging down 0.07 percent and Santos is lower by almost 1 percent even as crude oil prices rose for a fourth straight session overnight.



Banking stocks are mixed. ANZ Bank and Common wealth Bank are edging up less than 0.1 percent each, while Westpac is down 0.4 percent and Commonwealth Bank is declining 0.3 percent.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is down 0.4 percent, while Rio Tinto is edging up 0.04 percent and Fortescue Metals is rising 0.5 percent on higher copper prices.



Meanwhile, gold miner Newcrest Mining is advancing more than 3 percent and Evolution Mining is rising almost 7 percent after gold prices extended gains overnight.



Auto parts company Bapcor has increased its stake in NZ-based Hellaby Holdings to 47.5 percent, inching closer to taking control of the target company. Shares of Bapcor are advancing almost 1 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is trading at a seven-month low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7181, down from US$0.7213 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market is notably lower, with the overnight weak lead from Wall Street and a stronger yen denting investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 216.03 points or 1.11 percent to 19,185.69, off a low of 19,170.25 earlier.



Shares of Toshiba are falling more than 22 percent, extending its recent downward trend, following a rating downgrade by S&P Global Ratings.



Meanwhile, Takata Corp. is reportedly nearing a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve allegations of criminal wrongdoing related to its faulty air bag inflators and is expected to pay a penalty of up to $1 billion. The automotive supplier's shares are rising more than 16 percent.



Among the other major exporters, Panasonic and Canon are losing more than 1 percent each and Sony is declining 0.7 percent.



Automaker Toyota is lower by 0.5 percent and Honda is losing almost 1 percent. Fast Retailing is down 0.4 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining more than 2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is lower by almost 2 percent and JX Holdings is down more than 1 percent.



Among the worst performers, Sumco Corp. is losing almost 5 percent and Mitsumi Electric is down more than 3 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 116 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Malaysia are also lower. New Zealand and Indonesia are edging higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower Wednesday on profit taking. Negative sentiment was also generated by a report from the National Association of Realtors unexpectedly showing a sharp pullback in U.S. pending home sales in the month of November.



The Dow fell 111.36 points or 0.6 percent to 19,833.68, the Nasdaq tumbled 48.89 points or 0.9 percent to 5,438.56 and the S&P 500 slid 18.96 points or 0.8 percent to 2,249.92.



The major European markets largely showed a lack of direction on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both ended the day nearly unchanged.



Crude oil prices rallied Wednesday, touching their highest in more than a year ahead of U.S. inventories data. WTI crude oil for February rose $0.16 to close at $54.06 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. In Asian trades, crude oil declined $0.29 or 0.54 percent to $53.77.



