

OVERLAND PARK (dpa-AFX) - Sprint corp.(S) announced a commitment to create or bring back to America 5,000 jobs. The company anticipates these jobs will support a variety of functions across the organization including its Customer Care and Sales teams.



Sprint said it will begin discussions immediately with its business partners, states and cities to determine the right locations in the U.S. to create these jobs. The company expects to fulfill this commitment by the end of its fiscal year 2017 and will provide additional details when they are available.



Masayoshi Son, the Japanese billionaire and owner of Sprint, met with Trump this month and promised to invest $50 billion in the U.S. and create 50,000 jobs, using a previously announced technology fund.



Sprint had about 30,000 employees as of the end of March, down from 38,000 in 2013, when Son acquired the company.



The 5,000 jobs in Sprint's plans are part of Son's overall 50,000-job commitment.



The U.S., President-elect Donald Trump also repeated an announcement earlier this month that OneWeb Ltd., a satellite startup backed by Son's SoftBank Group Corp., will create almost 3,000 jobs in Florida over the next four years.



