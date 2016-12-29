Global Talent Search-Qingdao National Laboratory for Marine Science and Technology

QINGDAO, China, Dec. 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- QNLM is currently seeking talented researchers around the world to join them, building up a great career and a wonderful life there.

Qingdao National Laboratory for Marine Science and Technology (QNLM) was launched in Qingdao, a seaside city in Shandong Province of China, in 2015. It is designed to become a world-class comprehensive marine research center and an open platform for collaborative innovation, focusing on basic research as well as R&D of cutting-edge technologies related to marine science.

Major research areas of QNLM include: ocean dynamic processes and climate change, marine life processes and resource utilization, evolution and protection of marine ecological environments, benthic processes and oil and gas resources, extreme environments and resources in deep sea and polar regions, and marine technologies and equipment. Around the six research areas, QNLM has established eight functional laboratories and nine joint laboratories with other domestic research institutions and large state-owned enterprises. Eleven large research platforms are under construction.

For more information, please refer to: http://www.qnlm.ac

I. Positions and job descriptions

1. Principal investigators (PI) for the six major research areas

Build a high-quality research team to conduct frontier research and train talented researchers; set strategic development plans; manage major projects throughout the whole lifecycle.

2. Director for each of the following joint labs:

High-End Ocean Equipment, Ocean Observing and Detecting, Blue Fishery, Smart Ocean, Intelligent Marine Computing and Big Data, Ocean Oil-Gas Resource Prospecting, New Marine Materials, Sustainable Ocean Energy, Deep-Sea Extreme Environment

Make development plans and propose strategic research directions; organize and lead state-level or international major scientific projects; build high-level research teams.

3. Chief engineer for each public research platform (R&D Center for Marine Instruments and Apparatuses, Center for Marine Isotopes and Geochronology)

Lead the planning, construction and operation of public research platforms; provide technical support for the operation and maintenance of equipment; lead equipment testing and R&D for major state projects; build a high-level technical support team.

II. Qualifications

1. For PIs and directors:

Having held professorship (or principal investigator) or other senior positions

World-recognized academic achievements in relevant areas

Outstanding leadership skills

Full-time affiliation or at least six months for PIs in QNLM each year

2. For chief engineers:

Relevant experience of equipment maintenance and R&D at world-famous institutions, along with rich management experience for major research projects

Excellent R&D track

Full-time affiliation or at least six months each year in QNLM during the transition period (up to two years for overseas applicants)

III. Remunerations

1. For PIs:

Allowance: RMB 1-1.2 million per year

Research subsidy: RMB 3-5 million

RMB 5 million home purchase subsidies on a contract of six years or longer with QNLM; or a rental-free apartment of around 180m2 on a less-than-six-year contract with QNLM.

2. For directors and chief engineers:

Open to face-to-face negotiations; refer to relevant QNLM Aoshan Talent policies.

IV. How to apply

Applicants need to submit a CV, previous research achievements (a list of up to ten most significant publications or patents), a research plan and work objectives and three references, all in PDF.

The complete submission, referenced as "Application for QNLM Aoshan Recruitment Program", should be emailed to: jwzheng@qnlm.ac

V. Deadline

Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the positions are filled.

Tel: +86-532-5871 9798

Fax: +86-532-5871 9758

E-mail: jwzheng@qnlm.ac

Website: www.qnlm.ac/en/index