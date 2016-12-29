Helsinki, Finland, 2016-12-29 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ STOCK EXHANGE BULLETIN December 29, 2016 at 9:00 am



UUTECHNIC GROUP RECEIVED AN ORDER FOR COMPLETE DELIVERY TO NICKEL REFINERY



Japrotek Oy Ab and Uutechnic Oy, subsidiaries of Uutechnic Group, have received a remarkable order from Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta Oy. Japrotek will deliver a leaching autoclave and Uutechnic Oy agitators to Harjavalta plant. The delivery is utilizing Group's know-how on demanding pressure vessels and on engineering of special materials. The delivery will take place during the second quarter of the year 2018.



Uutechnic Group is focused on improving the competitiveness of its customers by providing them advanced equipment technology and unique service concept worldwide. The product range includes agitators, different types of pressure vessels, process- and storage tanks, reactors and heat exchangers. Additionally different types of long welded and machined axially symmetrical parts as rolls, cylinders, tubes and cones.



The main industries are hydrometallurgy, mining-, pulp and paper-, food-, fertilizer-, other chemical industries and environmental technology.



Plc Uutechnic Group's subsidiaries are AP-Tela Oy, Japrotek Oy Ab, Uutechnic Oy and Stelzer Rührtechnik International GmbH.



