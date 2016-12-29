Financial and Capital Market Commission on December 28, 2016 decided to allow SIA "LNK (Latvijas Novitates Komplekss)" to announce final takeover bid which includes also mandatory takeover bid of AS "LATVIJAS TILTI" shares. The information was published on December 28, 2016 after trading hours. The price of one share in final takeover bid is set to be EUR 8.81.



Due to the impact of the price in final takeover bid which includes also mandatory takeover bid to the price of the stock, Nasdaq Riga decided to flush the order book of AS "LATVIJAS TILTI" (LTT1R, ISIN code: LV0000100311) before the start of trading on December 29, 2016 according to the "Principles of flushing orderbooks".



