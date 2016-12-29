29 December 2016 Company Announcement No. 57, 2016



Spar Nord share buyback programme: Transactions in week 52



In the Annual Report 2015, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of DKK 150 million. The buy-back was initiated on 15 February 2016 and was to be completed no later than 31 December 2016.



Following the transactions in week 52, Spar Nord's share buy-back totals approx. DKK 150 million, and consequently the share buyback programme has been terminated.



The purpose of the share buyback programme has been to reduce Spar Nord's share capital, and the programme has been executed under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). Hence, at the next AGM in 2017, the Board of Directors will recommend that the repurchased shares be cancelled.



In week 52 of 2016, the following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number of shares VWAP Gross value (DKK) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Accumulated from last announcement 2,445,642 147,836,605 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 27 December 2016 12,000 80.54 966,480 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 28 December 2016 14,750 80.91 1,193,423 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Total - week 52 26,750 2,159,903 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Total - accumulated 2,527,392 149,996,507 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,591,335 own shares, equal to 2.06 per cent of the Bank's share capital.



Questions regarding this announcement can be directed to the undersigned at tel. +45 25 27 05 80.



Sincerely yours,



Spar Nord



Ole Madsen



Senior Vice President, Communication & IR



Telephone: +45 96344010



oma@sparnord.dk



Appendix - data on transactions



Volume Price Venue Time CET 1000 80,5 XCSE 20161227 09:18:12.195000 1651 80 XCSE 20161227 09:18:34.602000 349 80 XCSE 20161227 09:18:34.644000 83 80,5 BATE 20161227 14:35:52.691000 558 81 XCSE 20161227 15:43:46.473000 750 81 XCSE 20161227 15:43:46.473000 692 81 XCSE 20161227 15:43:46.473000 826 80,5 XCSE 20161227 15:54:44.723000 1000 81 XCSE 20161227 16:04:01.805000 200 80,5 XCSE 20161227 16:07:32.735000 20 80,5 XCSE 20161227 16:21:04.378000 69 80,5 XCSE 20161227 16:22:59.413000 1431 80,5 XCSE 20161227 16:22:59.413000 826 80,5 XCSE 20161227 16:35:45.906000 803 80,5 XCSE 20161227 16:35:45.906000 22 80,5 XCSE 20161227 16:35:45.906000 349 80,5 XCSE 20161227 16:35:45.906000 826 80,5 XCSE 20161227 16:35:52.882000 12 80,5 XCSE 20161227 16:35:52.882000 23 80,5 XCSE 20161227 16:35:52.882000 164 80,5 XCSE 20161227 16:36:00.074000 162 80,5 XCSE 20161227 16:36:00.074000 174 80,5 XCSE 20161227 16:36:00.074000 10 80,5 XCSE 20161227 16:36:03.660000



Volume Price Venue Time CET 88 80,5 BATE 20161228 09:29:41.267000 10 80,5 CHIX 20161228 09:29:41.268000 3 80,5 TRQX 20161228 09:29:41.275000 4 80,5 TRQX 20161228 09:29:41.281000 81 80,5 BATE 20161228 09:45:19.930000 589 80,5 XCSE 20161228 10:02:52.663000 144 80,5 XCSE 20161228 10:04:01.861000 37 80,5 XCSE 20161228 10:07:20.165000 44 80,5 XCSE 20161228 10:58:06.340000 234 80,5 XCSE 20161228 10:58:06.340000 100 80,5 XCSE 20161228 10:59:48.529000 7 80,5 BATE 20161228 11:00:03.452000 485 80,5 XCSE 20161228 11:19:06.565000 174 80,5 XCSE 20161228 13:01:28.832000 658 80,5 XCSE 20161228 13:01:28.832000 481 81 XCSE 20161228 13:29:55.748000 18 81 XCSE 20161228 13:29:55.748000 1501 81 XCSE 20161228 13:29:55.748000 312 81 XCSE 20161228 14:40:22.513000 204 81 XCSE 20161228 14:40:22.513000 1484 81 XCSE 20161228 14:40:22.513000 2516 81 XCSE 20161228 14:45:01.697000 396 81 XCSE 20161228 14:45:01.697000 679 81 XCSE 20161228 14:45:01.697000 3751 81 XCSE 20161228 14:45:01.697000 249 81 XCSE 20161228 14:46:01.821000 251 81 XCSE 20161228 14:46:01.821000 250 81 XCSE 20161228 14:47:38.438000



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=609818