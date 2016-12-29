Tobii's Rights Issue Heavily Oversubscribed

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec. 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES.

The result of Tobii AB's (publ) ("Tobii" or the "Company") rights issue, for which the subscription period ended on December 22, 2016, indicates that 8,633,477 shares, corresponding to 97.95 percent of the offered shares, were subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights. Additionally, applications for subscription without subscription rights of 8,629,035 shares, have been received, out of these applications for subscription 180,526 shares have been allotted. Accordingly, the rights issue is oversubscribed by 96%. Through the rights issue, Tobii will receive proceeds amounting to approximately SEK 458 million before issue costs.

Those who were registered by Euroclear Sweden AB as shareholders in Tobii on the record date December 2, 2016, had preferential right to subscribe for new shares in the rights issue. For each share held in Tobii one (1) subscription right was received. Ten (10) subscription rights entitled to subscription of one (1) new share at a subscription price of SEK 52. In addition, investors were offered to subscribe for shares without subscription rights.

Those who have subscribed for shares without subscription rights will be allotted shares according to the principles outlined in the prospectus. Notification regarding allocation of shares to subscribers who have been allotted shares without subscription rights are expected to be distributed on December 29, 2016. Subscribed and allocated shares shall be paid in cash at the latest on the settlement day, January 2, 2017, in accordance with the instructions on the settlement note. Nominee registered shareholders will receive notification regarding allocation of shares in accordance with the respective nominee's procedures. Only those who are allotted shares will be notified.

Through the rights issue Tobii's share capital will increase by SEK 63,962.63 to SEK 703,588.87 and the total number of shares will increase by 8,814,003 shares to 96,954,036 shares when the rights issue is registered by the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

The new shares subscribed for with subscription rights are expected to start trading on Nasdaq Stockholm on January 2, 2017. New shares subscribed for without exercise of subscription rights are expected to start trading on Nasdaq Stockholm on January 2, 2017.

This information is information that Tobii AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on December 29, 2016, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

