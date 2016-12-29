Maintains its Position as the Leading Hub for SME Growth in Europe Stockholm, December 29, 2016 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) welcomed 94 new listings to its Nordic markets* in 2016, including both large cap IPOs and a particularly strong inflow of small and medium sized companies (SMEs). The activity level is similar to what Nasdaq experienced during the record year of 2015.



"At a time when IPO markets globally have been slow, Nasdaq Nordic has maintained its position as the leading hub for new listings across Europe," said Adam Kostyál, senior vice president and head of European listings, Nasdaq. "We have spent several years working with key stakeholders to further improve the Nordic IPO climate, and the current activity level confirms that the model we have created together works."



Nasdaq's growth market, Nasdaq First North, celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2016 by welcoming 63 new Nordic and international growth companies, of which 10 listed in the Nasdaq First North Premier Segment. Together, the Nasdaq First North listings raised 610 million EUR in 2016.



"What makes the Nordic region unique in an international perspective is our ability to help SMEs raise capital in the public market," said Adam Kostyál. "It has been particularly exciting to see an increased interest and activity level from non-traditional sectors this year, including tech, gaming and biotech. Providing entrepreneurs with better access to the capital markets was the very reason for launching Nasdaq First North in 2006."



31 new listings took place on the main market, including 7 transfers from First North. The largest IPO was DONG Energy (capital raised: 2.3 billion EUR), followed by Nets (2.1 billion EUR) and Ahlsell (0.6 billion EUR). All three are included in the Top 10 list of the largest IPOs ever at Nasdaq Nordic.



2016 Nasdaq Nordic Listings highlights



Main Market First North -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total New Listings 31 63 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Public Offerings 19 42 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Switches from First North 7 - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital Raised (Bn EUR) 7.2 0.6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Largest IPOs (capital raised, million DONG Energy: 2 LeoVegas: 99 EUR) 302 Catena Media Plc: 89 Nets: 2 113 Paradox Interactive: Ahlsell: 610 58 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sectors with most listings Financials Health Care Health Care Industrials Industrials Technology --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



2016 Nasdaq Stockholm Listings Highlights



Main Market First North -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total New Listings 21 54 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Public Offerings 12 38 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Switches from First North 5 - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital Raised (Bn SEK) 15.4 5.5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Largest IPOs (capital raised, Ahlsell: 6 021 LeoVegas: 910 million SEK) Resurs Holding: 3 571 Catena Media Plc: Nordic Waterproofing: 849 1 026 Paradox Interactive: 539 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sectors with most listings Financials Health Care Health Care Industrials Industrials Technology --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



About Nasdaq First North Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.



