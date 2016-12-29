Elektrenai, Lithuania, 2016-12-29 08:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba AB (hereinafter - the Company), identification code 302648707, registered office placed at Elektrines str. 21, LT-26108 Elektrenai, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 635 083 615; ISIN code LT0000128571.



Transmission system operator LITGRID AB disseminated information on December 28th about the ended negotiations on tertiary active power reserve service in 2017 year, attended by the Company. It is reported that the service will be provided by the Company's controlled Lithuanian Power Plant's 7th and 8th units.



A 484 megawatt (MW) tertiary power reserve has been set for 2017, with the maximum spending for the purchase of the tertiary power reserve set at EUR 32 million.



More information on completed negotiations over the service for tertiary power reserve can be found by following this link: http://www.litgrid.eu/index.php/news-events-/news/negotiations-over-the-service- for-tertiary-power-reserve-for-2017-completed-/3432



