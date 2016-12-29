NNIT A/S: NNIT expands collaboration with PANDORA

Press release

NNIT expands collaboration with PANDORA

New contract adds MS Dynamics AX support to the services delivered by NNIT to the global jewellery company.



Copenhagen, December 29, 2016 - NNIT, a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, signs additional contract with PANDORA.

With the new contract, NNIT will be providing application support to one of Denmark's largest corporate MS Dynamics AX installations.

PANDORA designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. The jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries on six continents through approximately 9,000 points of sale, including more than 2,000 concept stores. Since May 2016, NNIT has run PANDORAs global IT operations, including the global IT platform for the ERP system Dynamics AX.

Besides a robust IT platform, NNIT delivers onsite support for stores and offices across the globe. With the additional contract, application support is added to the services delivered. The additional contract, which amounts in the high two-digit DKKm range, initially runs for 4.5 years.

"With NNIT we have chosen a partner who supports our future growth through the delivery of high-quality IT services" says Peter Cabello Holmberg, CIO at PANDORA.

The agreement with NNIT is part of PANDORA's efforts to build a scalable and robust platform to support one of the largest corporate ERP-installations in Denmark. Jacob Hahn Michelsen, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales in NNIT, says:

"The contract with PANDORA marks NNIT's solid footprint in the Danish market for Dynamics AX-services. Our offshore setup is unique and enables us to provide 24/7 support for stable and secure ERP systems, which is essential to our global clients."

More information

Helga Heyn, NNIT Communications, +45 30 77 81 41, hhey@nnit.com (mailto:hhey@nnit.com)

About Pandora

PANDORA designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. PANDORA jewelry is sold in more than 100 countries on six continents through approximately 9,000 points of sale, including more than 2,000 concept stores.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, PANDORA employs more than 18,000 people worldwide of whom approximately 12,000 are located in Gemopolis, Thailand, where the company manufactures its jewelry. PANDORA is publicly listed on the NASDAQ Copenhagen stock exchange in Denmark. In 2015, PANDORA's total revenue was DKK 16.7 billion (approximately EUR 2.2 billion). For more information, please visit www.pandoragroup.com (http://www.pandoragroup.com).

About NNIT

NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. NNIT A/S has more than 2,600 employees. For more information please visit www.nnit.com (http://www.nnit.com)

