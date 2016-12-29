HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/29/16 -- Hutchison China Meditech Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) (AIM: HCM)

Blocklisting Six Monthly Return

London: Thursday, December 29, 2016: Hutchison China MediTech Limited ("Chi-Med") (AIM/Nasdaq: HCM) announces the following blocklisting six monthly return:

1. Name of applicant: Hutchison China MediTech Limited 2. Name of scheme: Hutchison China MediTech Limited Share Option Schemes 3. Period of return: From June 29, 2016 to December 28, 2016 4. Balance under scheme from previous 1,417,789 ordinary shares of US$1 return: each 5. The amount by which the block scheme Nil has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return: 6. Number of securities issued/allotted 56,481 ordinary shares of US$1 each under scheme during period: 7. Balance under scheme not yet 1,361,308 ordinary shares of US$1 issued/allotted at end of the each period: 8. Number and class of securities 2,560,606 ordinary shares of US$1 originally listed and the date of each admitted on June 26, 2007 admission: 9. Total number of securities in issue 60,705,823 ordinary shares of US$1 at the end of the period: each Name of contact: Christian Hogg Address of contact: 21/F., Hutchison House, 10 Harcourt Road, Hong Kong Telephone number of contact: +852 2121 8200

About Chi-Med

Chi-Med is an innovative biopharmaceutical company which researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. Its Innovation Platform, Hutchison MediPharma Limited, focuses on discovering and developing innovative therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases for the global market. Its Commercial Platform manufactures, markets, and distributes prescription drugs and consumer health products in China.

Chi-Med is majority owned by the multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (SEHK: 0001). For more information, please visit: www.chi-med.com.

Contacts

Investor Enquiries Christian Hogg, CEO +852 2121 8200 International Media Enquiries Anthony Carlisle, +44 7973 611 888 anthony.carlisle@cdrconsulta Citigate Dewe Rogerson (Mobile) ncy.co.uk U.S. Based Media Enquiries Brad Miles, BMC +1 (917) 570 7340 bmiles@bmccommunications.com Communications (Mobile) Susan Duffy, BMC +1 (917) 499 8887 sduffy@bmccommunications.com Communications (Mobile) Investor Relations Matt Beck, The Trout +1 (917) 415 1750 mbeck@troutgroup.com Group (Mobile) David Dible, +44 7967 566 919 david.dible@citigatedr.co.uk Citigate Dewe Rogerson (Mobile) Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited Richard Gray / Andrew +44 (20) 7886 2500 Potts

Contacts:

RNS

Customer

Services

0044-207797-4400

rns@londonstockexchange.com

http://www.rns.com



