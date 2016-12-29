Simit Sarayi Launches "Circle of Love" Campaign, Brings Cheer to Holiday Season with "Pay It Forward" Initiative

LONDON, December 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Simit Sarayi, a global Turkish bakery cafe chain, recently launched its "Circle of Love" campaign, promoting the spirit of sharing happiness with loved ones during the holiday season.

The Turkish culture is known for its hospitality and values, which cherish family and friends as well as sharing joy.

Established in 2002, the company lists "friendship" as the most important ingredient in its dough. "Circle of Love" is not only a reference to friends and family, but also to the traditional simit, a staple of the traditional Turkish flavour.

To bring a fresh start to the New Year, as part of the campaign, Simit Sarayi is now running a promotional "Pay it Forward" initiative. The initiative allows customers who buy one cup of coffee or one simit to get the second one for free!!!

Simit Sarayi customers can take advantage of the promotional offer and share their experiences using a mobile web site: https://www.circleoflove.me

Here's how you do it:

Visit website on your mobile and snap a selfie Decorate your selfie with awesome New Year themed stickers Receive your own treat coupon and enjoy it in one of the Simit Sarayi stores located at Oxford Street, Piccadilly Circus, Southampton Row and Villiers Street Share a similar treat with up to your 5 loved ones via WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, e-mail or Twitter

The "Circle of Love" campaign will continue until 15 January 2017.

Simit Sarayi continues to provide freshsimitas well as a variety of products baked with love to its customers at 7 different locations in London andwill continue its strong growth in the UK market in 2017.