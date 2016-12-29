Helsinki, Finland, 2016-12-29 10:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fingrid Oyj Stock Exchange Release 29 December 2016 at 11.00 EET



Fingrid Group will publish the following financial releases in 2017.



17.2.2017 Financial Review, Annual Report and Financial Statements 2016 5.5.2017 Management's Review 27.7.2017 Interim Report January-June 2017 25.10.2017 Management's Review



The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on 24 May 2017.



For more information: Jan Montell, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358 30 395 5213