FMW-Redaktion

Freuet euch, denn am 20.Januar kommt der Messias endlich ins Amt! Donald Trump, der Rächer der verloren gegangenen Jobs in den USA. Donald Trump, der die UN für nutzlos erklärt, eigentlich sei das doch eine wunderbare Institution, nur derzeit, leider leider, reine Zeit- und Geldverschwendung.

Donald Trump. Foto: Michael Vadon/Wikipedia (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Trump zunächst über die UN, die Probleme verursache, statt sie zu lösen - dann die indirekte Drohung, der UN die finanzielle Unterstützung zu entziehen: "There is such tremendous potential, but it is not living up. When do you see the United Nations solving problems? They don't. They cause problems. So, if it lives up to its potential, it's a great thing. And if it doesn't, it's a waste of time and money."

Und Trump über das Jobwunder, das er ständig vollbringt - insgesamt 8000 neue Jobs durch Sprint und OneWeb:

"We just had some very good news, because of what's happening and the spirit and the hope, I was just called by the head people at Sprint and they're going to be bringing 5,000 jobs back to the United States. They're going to be taking them from other countries, bringing them ...

