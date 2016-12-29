In 2017 Hannover once again goes international: Japan as CeBIT partner country, Poland as partner country of HANNOVER MESSE, numerous trade fairs and conferences are just some of the highlights in Hannover's calendar for the coming year.

Countless trade fairs will showcase sunrise technologies and innovative products, providing new inspiration and impetus for the global economy. HANNOVER MESSE is the most important fair for capital goods, CeBIT is an international platform for communications, information and telecommunications. Leading fairs such as DOMOTEX Hannover, LIGNA Hannover, BIOTECHNICA and CeMAT all feature international market trends. As a premier trade fair venue with the largest exhibition centre in the world, Hannover will once again host numerous international trade fairs, conferences and congresses in 2017.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161229005007/en/

HMTG: Hannover: meeting place for international trade fair and conference visitors, nations and key business partners from all over the world in 2017! (Photo: Business Wire)

CeBIT 2017 with Japan as partner country

When Chancellor Merkel met Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Berlin during his visit to Germany in May last year, she invited Japan to become the CeBIT partner country. Abe replied that Japan was happy to accept the invitation. Germany is the largest and most important European trade partner for Japan and Hannover, in particular, has close ties with Japan. The city has been twinned with Hiroshima since 1938 and ever since, relations between the two cities have been continuously fostered by clubs and initiatives, peace groups and in the form of reciprocal visits. Hannover's Lord Mayor Stefan Schostok is also Vice-President of the organisation "Mayors for Peace", which was founded by the Mayor of Hiroshima in 1982. CeBIT will take place from 20 to 24 March 2017.

HANNOVER MESSE 2017 with Poland as partner country

As one of the world's most important industrial trade fairs, HANNOVER MESSE is the ideal place to showcase the strength of the Polish economy and to intensify the country's trade relations, especially with Germany. And once again, Hannover has particularly close ties with the country: Poznan and Hannover signed a twinning agreement 37 years ago, on 29 October 1979. Countless civic connections between the cities are meanwhile actively pursued, such as close cooperation between the fire brigades, Hannover University of Applied Sciences and Arts, as well as various clubs and associations in Hannover with their counterparts in Poznan. The city councils and administrative sectors are well networked and meet regularly to discuss local government issues, latterly housing and family policies for instance. HANNOVER MESSE 2017 with Poland as partner country will take place at Hannover exhibition centre from 24 to 28 April 2017.

The congress city of choice versatile and professional

In the city and surrounding region, professional and friendly hosts guarantee the success of all kinds of events, whether congress, family celebration or mega-event. A survey conducted by the leading event management platform Cvent placed Hannover up amongst the 25 best meeting places in Europe, ranking the city in fourth place in Germany after Berlin, Frankfurt am Main and Munich. Accommodation of all classes is available at more than 340 different places with a total of around 30,000 beds. Extraordinary locations guarantee maximum individuality, whether Herrenhausen Palace, the island fortress of Wilhelmstein or Hannover Adventure Zoo. All accommodation options are listed together in the online location search. HannoverKongress, the service department of Hannover Veranstaltungs GmbH, is your competent partner for the complete organisation of any kind of event.

Information about Hannover Region is available as a free app called "Hannover Pro".

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161229005007/en/

Contacts:

Hannover Marketing und Tourismus GmbH

Maike Scheunemann

Tel.: +49 (0)511/123490-26

E-mail: presse@hannover-marketing.de

www.visit-hannover.com/en/press