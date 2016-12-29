In Challenging Market, Enping Manufactures Rank in China's pro-audio Equipment Manufacturing Top 10

SHANGHAI, Dec. 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Audio Lighting Industry CEO Summit and Top 10 Award Ceremony were hosted in Guangzhou on 8th December.The events were organized by Hc360.com, a leading B2B e-commerce platform in China.

Five pro audio equipment manufactures from Enping City won awards at ceremony. See the list below.

Enping Sanfeng Sound Technology Manufacturing Co Ltd awarded Top 10 Accessories Manufacture

Enbao Electronic Co Ltd awarded Top 10 Microphone Manufacture

Enping Bardl Sound Equipment Co Ltd awarded Top 10 Microphone Manufacture

YEAMIC Electronic Co Ltd awarded Top 10 Microphone Manufacture

Haitian Electronic Technology Company awarded Top 10 Conference Systems Manufacture

The city of Enping, located in Guangdong province, is an economic powerhouse in southern China. It is renowned the world over for its high quality microphone and professional audio equipment manufacturing industry.

Enping Microphone has quickly risen to the topranksin China'spro-audio equipment manufacturing industry. Found success in customer satisfaction, market performance and global expansion in recent years, Enping Microphone is continuing to upgrade its core technology's advantages, attracting more buyers all over the world.

"The innovation and entrepreneurship of Enping Microphone is now stronger than ever, and this trend not only affects investors and consumers, but also extends brand awareness globally," said Wu Zhonghuo, General Manager of Enbao Electronic Co Ltd. "More and more enterprises in Enping have passed the international standard ISO accreditation and CCC accreditation, while good quality products have also been making their way onto the global market."

Figures from the Enping Electro Acoustic Component Trade Association showed that production capacity is booming as Enping captures increasing market share.

Last year, Enping's electro-acoustic industry total production volume exceeded more than 100,000,000 units, which realized total industrial product revenues of over RMB 3.4 billion, accounting for more than 70% of China's export market share. For Enping Microphone, success is ubiquitous, the future is bright.

Media contact: Vicky Fu

+86-21-6295-3191

fuhaiqiang@shanghai-intex.com