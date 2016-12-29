Trading in Brinova Fastigheter AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is december 29, 2016.



Short name: BRIN B BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009357155 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 129295 ---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Remium Nordic AB. For further information, please call Remium Nordic AB on +46-8-454 32 00.