VMW Stock: The Bull Charges On
In my previous report on VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) stock, I outlined that a consolidation pattern had developed, which suggested that a price surge was to be expected. I had added that, because the tailwinds were currently bullish, a bullish breakout would take shape due to the surge in price.
I am happy to say that that a bullish breakout has come to fruition and that the bull market in VMW stock remains firmly intact.
For those not familiar with my.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
In my previous report on VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) stock, I outlined that a consolidation pattern had developed, which suggested that a price surge was to be expected. I had added that, because the tailwinds were currently bullish, a bullish breakout would take shape due to the surge in price.
I am happy to say that that a bullish breakout has come to fruition and that the bull market in VMW stock remains firmly intact.
For those not familiar with my.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...