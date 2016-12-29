Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2016) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTC: SNCGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Kingston Process Metallurgy Inc. ("KPM") to conduct an Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) Concept Study. The Company has decided to retain KPM due to the recent price increase of Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) (please visit link to view metal and manganese prices http://www.metal-pages.com/metalprices/manganese/).

Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide is a high value product of manganese which is utilized within various applications especially for the cathode material used in Lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles - see the Company's press release dated Dec 21, 2016 for more details (http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/24218/Manganese-X-Energy-Completed-Its-Diamond-Drill-Program#.WGQpfVUrKUk).

Manganese X Energy Corp. has contracted KPM to conduct an Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) Concept Study to investigate all options to enhance manganese for the purposes of Lithium-ion battery use, as well as maximize the added value potential of the Company's Houlton Woodstock manganese property located in Carleton County, New Brunswick, Canada. This study would be conducted by integrating technical process concepts with capital and operation estimates to ensure the development of a practical path forward for the property.

In a follow-up to the Company's latest press release dated December 21, 2016 the Company is awaiting independent laboratory assay results from the Company's recently completed 16 hole diamond drill program of 3,589 meters on the Houlton Woodstock property. Results are expected the end of January, 2017.

The Company's primary objective from the above mentioned Concept Study is to analyze pertinent data, and investigate and research proposed efficient mining, chemical and metallurgical processes. In addition historical and recent exploration metallurgical test work on similar manganese-iron mineralization from adjacent areas are available and will be beneficial in evaluating and planning moving the Company's project forward.

From the Concept Study, the Company expects to have a better roadmap on how to develop a preliminary action plan of converting high purity manganese oxide ore from the Company's Houlton Woodstock manganese property.

About Kingston Process Metallurgy Inc.

Kingston Process Metallurgy Inc. was established in 2002 to provide process development and optimization, through contract research and development services to chemical, mining, and metallurgical industries. KPM's project portfolio is diverse but centers around integrating its experimental work with techno-economics to develop processes that are both financially and technically sound. Their team has the expertise, multidisciplinary skills, and fundamental knowledge to develop concepts and solve unique challenges.

Manganese X Energy's mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese mining prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. Striving to achieve green/zero emissions processing manganese solutions. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.



