Term Sheet -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Issuer: Lýsing hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 621101-2420 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Address: Ármúli 1, 108 Reykjavík --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Bonds/bills: Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol (Ticker) LYSING 16 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000027886 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code D-B-V-U-F-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Registered at ISD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type Annuity -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Country Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK - Icelandic krona -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to 30.12.2016 trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 131280 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX ICE CP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name OMX ICE Corporate bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD 10.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Size limit 15.000.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total issued amount 2.000.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount admitted to trading 2.000.000.000 kr. at this time -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date Tuesday, October 25, 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment Tuesday, November 15, 2016 date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of 84 installments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency 12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date Monday, October 16, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate 1 M REIBOR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium 1,10% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Simple -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention 30E/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date Tuesday, October 25, 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date Tuesday, November 15, 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency 12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon 84 payments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly NA index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price Clean price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Call option Já -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information The first interest period begins at the date of issue, 25 October 2016 and ends on 14 November 2016 on the day before the first day of the second interest period. Thereafter, each interest period shall be 1 (one) month to final maturity. The REIBOR rate used to calculate the interest for each interest period shall be set on the first day of the relevant period. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market making None -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating NA agency, date) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coordinator - admission to Issuer trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, NA then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank No holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? --------------------------------------------------------------------------------