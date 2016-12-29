On request by the issuer, the following bond loan issued by Carnegie Investment Bank AB will change short name as of tomorrow, December 30, 2016.



ISIN Current Short Name New Short Name ------------------------------------------------- SE0009216161 CC4EU38IG2AFDB CC5ITRX38M1LSGI -------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050.