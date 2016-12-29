At the request of RusForest AB, the trading in RusForest AB's shares is to cease.



The last day of trading will be January 20, 2017.



Short name: RUSF ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005132511 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 35761 ----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Andreas Jensen or Joakim Strid, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB