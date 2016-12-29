Helsinki, Finland, 2016-12-29 11:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ STOCK EXHANGE BULLETIN December 29, 2016 at 12:30 pm



UUTECHNIC GROUP SUPPLEMENTS ITS STOCK EXHANGE BULLETING PUBLISHED TODAY



Plc Uutechnic Group Plc will supplement its stock exchange bulleting published today. Further information of the impact to the business is added. The supplemented bulleting will be published below in its entirety.



UUTECHNIC GROUP RECEIVED AN ORDER FOR COMPLETE DELIVERY TO NICKEL REFINERY



Japrotek Oy Ab and Uutechnic Oy, subsidiaries of Uutechnic Group, have received a remarkable order from Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta Oy. The order is the first remarkable complete order in accordance with the Uutechnic Group's strategy. Japrotek will deliver a leaching autoclave and Uutechnic Oy agitators to Harjavalta plant. The delivery is utilizing Group's know-how on demanding pressure vessels and on engineering of special materials. The delivery will take place during the second quarter of the year 2018. The value of this kind of delivery is 2 - 3 million euros.



Uusikaupunki December 29, 2016



PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ



The Board of Directors



Uutechnic Group is focused on improving the competitiveness of its customers by providing them advanced equipment technology and unique service concept worldwide. The product range includes agitators, different types of pressure vessels, process- and storage tanks, reactors and heat exchangers. Additionally different types of long welded and machined axially symmetrical parts as rolls, cylinders, tubes and cones.



The main industries are hydrometallurgy, mining-, pulp and paper-, food-, fertilizer-, other chemical industries and environmental technology.



Plc Uutechnic Group's subsidiaries are AP-Tela Oy, Japrotek Oy Ab, Uutechnic Oy and Stelzer Rührtechnik International GmbH.



Further information: Martti Heikkilä, CEO, +358 40 543 1324