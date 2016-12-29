This is a correction to Exchange Notice 45/16 published earlier today.



The expiration values for futures 30YMBFZ6 had been mixed up for the underlying unit bonds. Correct values for each unit bond should be as follows:



Unitbonds Weight Expiration value (fixing) 2' 47 25% 97,200 2' 47 IO 25% 95,625 2.5' 47 25% 100,900 2.5' 47 IO 25% 99,550



Fixing value short 98,319



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=609844