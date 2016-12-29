Regulatory News:

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau KfW

Stabilisation Notice

The Royal Bank of Scotland plc (contact: Rom Balax, +44 207 085 6268) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation, within the meaning of the rules under Commission Regulation (EC) No. 2273/2003 implementing the Market Abuse Directive (2003/6/EC), was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s)named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau KfW Guarantor (if any): The Federal Republic of Germany Aggregate nominal amount: GBP100m Description: Dec 2018 XS1014723966 Tap Stabilising Manager(s) The Royal Bank of Scotland plc (co-ordinating stabilisation manager) RBC Europe Limited

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161229005141/en/

Contacts:

The Royal Bank of Scotland plc

Rom Balax, +44 207 085 6268