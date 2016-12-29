Vilnius, Lithuania, 2016-12-29 12:23 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interim information of AB Grigeo Grigiškes will be prepared and financial results will be released on these dates:



-- February 28, 2017 - Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2016. -- April 3-7, 2017 - Annual audited Financial Statements for the year 2016. -- May 8, 2017 - Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2017 -- August 8, 2017 - Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2017. -- November 7, 2017 - Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2017. -- December 20, 2017 - Forecasted result for 2018.



Gintautas Pangonis



President of AB "Grigeo Grigiškes"



(+370-5) 243 58 01