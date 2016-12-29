Global Thermoform Packaging Market to hit US$57.6 Billion by 2024; Cost Effectiveness of Thermoform Packaging Products Raises Adoption - TMR

ALBANY, NEW YORK, December 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research has observed that the top three players operating in the global thermoform packaging market are Bemis Company, Inc., Amcor Limited, and Sonoco Products Company based on revenue. "These players are expected to expanding their product portfolio to cater to the growing needs of pharmaceutical and medical packaging sector in the coming few years," states the lead author of this research report. Companies are also expected to focus on innovative ways of improving design using 3D modeling techniques, visual product rendering, and rapid prototyping.

According to the research report, the global thermoform packaging market is expected to reach US$57.6 bn by the end of 2024 as compared to US$36.4 bn in 2016. During the forecast years of 2016 and 2024, the global market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Download PDF brochure for this Report:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=14120

Blister Packaging becomes Preferred Choice for Companies Owing to its Advantages

The packaging types available in the global market are blister packaging, clamshell packaging, skin packaging, and others such as tubs and cups. Of these, the blister packaging type is expected to be gain a significant momentum in the coming years due to its growing adoption in sectors such as pharmaceuticals. Several pharmaceutical packaging companies are expected to make extensive use of blister packaging type as it reduces chances of contamination to the product. Analysts anticipate that the blister packaging segment will acquire a share of 41.6% by the end of 2024.

In terms of geography, the global thermoform packaging market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. The strengthening foothold of several retail chains such as The Kroger Co. and Walmart Stores is expected to fuel the demand for thermoform packaging in the region. By the end of 2024, the North America thermoform packaging market is expected to acquire a share of 37.9% in the overall market.

Browse Regional PR: http://www.europlat.org/global-thermoform-packaging-market.htm

Efforts to Improve Shelf Life of Food Products Increase Uptake of Thermoform Packaging

The estimation that the global food industry is likely to be worth US$3 trillion by 2020, presents innumerable growth opportunities to the global thermoform packaging market. The stupendous rise of the food industry is expected to stir up a relentless demand for allied industries such as packaging in the coming few years. Analysts predict that booming demand for seafood, poultry, and meat is expected to augment the sales of thermoform packaging as growing number of consumers are opting for packaged food items that have a longer shelf life of the product. Additionally, increased focus on the presentation of the product and emphasis on indelible marketing tactics to outline brand differentiation is expected to up the sales of thermoform packaging in the next few years.

Inability to Support Heavy Items to Work against Growth of Global Market

Though the demand for thermoform packaging has witnessed a spike in recent years, there continues to be certain skepticism surrounding the usage of these packaging materials and types for heavy items. As several food and beverages manufacturers are planning to launch their products in significant volumes, they are reconsidering using thermoform packaging as it not the sturdiest option.

This review is based on Transparency Market Research's report, titled "Thermoform Packaging Market (Packaging - Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Skin Packaging, Tubs, and Cups; Material - PET, PVC, PP, PE, and PS; Application - Food (Meat Products, Bakery and Confectionary, Dairy, Snacks, and Food Service Products), Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Industrial Goods, and Electronics) - Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2016-2024."

The global thermoform packaging market is segmented below

By Packaging Type

Blister Packaging

Clamshell Packaging

Skin Packaging

Others (tubs, cups)

By Material

PET

PVC

PP

PE

PS

Others

By Application

Food Meat Products Bakery & Confectionary Dairy Snacks Food service products Others

Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics & personal care

Industrial goods

Electronics

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Related Research Reports by TMR:

Sack Kraft Paper Market:

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sack-kraft-paper-market.html

Stretch and Shrink Film Market:

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/stretch-shrink-film-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector - such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR's syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Transparencymarketresearch

