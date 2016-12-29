European Construction Chemicals Market Leverages Local Presence and Customised Solutions to Expand

Concrete admixture and waterproofing products create growth opportunities, finds Frost & Sullivan's Visionary Innovation Team

LONDON, Dec. 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing recovery in European construction activity is set to boost the demand for construction chemicals, including concrete admixtures and solutions for waterproofing, grouts and concrete repair, and industrial flooring. Stringent enforcement of environmental regulations will boost revenues, while increasing cement and concrete consumption is expected to drive demand for concrete admixtures.

"Regional variances based on climatic conditions, building practices, and technology preferences have urged global construction chemicals manufacturers to establish strong local presence," said Frost & Sullivan Visionary Science Senior Research Analyst Vinay Venkatesan. "Manufacturers must develop products that conform to customer specifications and add value to the end-user applications in order to carve a niche in a highly competitive and mature market."

As discussed in Analysis of the European Construction Chemicals Market, a new analysis from Frost & Sullivan's Future of Chemicals & Materials in Infrastructure & Mobility Growth Partnership Service programme, customer preference for advanced concrete properties such as superior rheology, low viscosity, and reduced carbon footprint, apart from workability and flowability, will increase research and development in admixtures.

Other trends and developments driving market growth include:

Rising construction opportunities in Eastern European countries such as Poland , Hungary , and the Czech Republic ;

, , and the ; Inflow of refugees in 2015 in countries such as Germany and Norway , spurring demand for residential housing and public infrastructure projects;

and , spurring demand for residential housing and public infrastructure projects; Customer preference for high-performance products that meet Construction Products Regulation (CPR) and sustainability norms;

Customers' moving towards pre-cast construction that is less labour intensive, provides better control over concrete production, and ensures faster completion of work.

Integral waterproofing admixture products will play an important role and witness faster growth due to their ability to reduce project cost and time. The Bituminous waterproofing membranes segment will also be benefited by government subsidies for the installation of green roofs in commercial buildings.

"BASF and Sika are actively seeking to collaborate on landmark projects and introduce innovative solutions that address specific challenges and add value to products in order to expand their market share and strengthen technology expertise. For instance, BASF introduced the MasterEase admixture range in 2015 developed for low-viscosity concrete," noted Venkatesan.

