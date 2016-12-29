Effective from 1 January 2017, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.



Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2017 to 31 March 2017:



Uncapped bonds DK0009505216, (31H), maturity in 2017, new rate as at 1 January 2017: 0.1458% pa DK0009508665, (32H), maturity in 2019, new rate as at 1 January 2017: 0.1610% pa DK0009512774, (32H), maturity in 2020, new rate as at 1 January 2017: 0.1610% pa DK0009512857, (32H), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 January 2017: 0.1610% pa



Questions may be directed to Henrik Hjortshøj-Nielsen, Executive Vice President, Group Treasury, tel + 45 44 55 10 40, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel + 45 44 55 14 50.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=609852