INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc

As at close of business on 28-December-2016

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 445.33p

INCLUDING current year revenue 445.99p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

---

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 28-December-2016

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 735.44p

INCLUDING current year revenue 749.29p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 719.53p

INCLUDING current year revenue 733.38p

---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

As at close of business on 28-December-2016

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 309.06p

INCLUDING current year revenue 313.19p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

---

Keystone Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 28-December-2016

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1887.13p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1898.65p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1828.30p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1839.82p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

---

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

As at close of business on 28-December-2016

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 398.97p

INCLUDING current year revenue 403.22p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 394.57p

INCLUDING current year revenue 398.82p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 28-December-2016

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 178.14p

INCLUDING current year revenue 177.77p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 28-December-2016

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 193.23p

INCLUDING current year revenue 192.68p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 28-December-2016

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 103.16p

INCLUDING current year revenue 103.15p

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 28-December-2016

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 129.76p

INCLUDING current year revenue 129.78p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

---

Invesco Asia Trust plc

As at close of business on 28-December-2016

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 255.12p

INCLUDING current year revenue 259.58p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.