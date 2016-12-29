INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, December 29
|Net Asset Values for
|investment trust companies
|managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
|---
|Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
|As at close of business on 28-December-2016
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|445.33p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|445.99p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|---
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 28-December-2016
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|735.44p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|749.29p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|719.53p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|733.38p
|---
|Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
|As at close of business on 28-December-2016
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|309.06p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|313.19p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|---
|Keystone Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 28-December-2016
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1887.13p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1898.65p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1828.30p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1839.82p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|---
|Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
|As at close of business on 28-December-2016
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|398.97p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|403.22p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|394.57p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|398.82p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|UK Equity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 28-December-2016
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|178.14p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|177.77p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 28-December-2016
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|193.23p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|192.68p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 28-December-2016
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|103.16p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|103.15p
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 28-December-2016
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|129.76p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|129.78p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|---
|Invesco Asia Trust plc
|As at close of business on 28-December-2016
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|255.12p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|259.58p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|---