sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 29.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
29.12.2016 | 12:55
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, December 29

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
As at close of business on 28-December-2016
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue445.33p
INCLUDING current year revenue 445.99p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 28-December-2016
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue735.44p
INCLUDING current year revenue749.29p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue719.53p
INCLUDING current year revenue733.38p
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
As at close of business on 28-December-2016
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue309.06p
INCLUDING current year revenue313.19p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 28-December-2016
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1887.13p
INCLUDING current year revenue1898.65p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1828.30p
INCLUDING current year revenue1839.82p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
As at close of business on 28-December-2016
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue398.97p
INCLUDING current year revenue403.22p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue394.57p
INCLUDING current year revenue398.82p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 28-December-2016
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue178.14p
INCLUDING current year revenue177.77p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 28-December-2016
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue193.23p
INCLUDING current year revenue192.68p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 28-December-2016
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue103.16p
INCLUDING current year revenue103.15p
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 28-December-2016
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 129.76p
INCLUDING current year revenue129.78p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc
As at close of business on 28-December-2016
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue255.12p
INCLUDING current year revenue259.58p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
---

© 2016 PR Newswire