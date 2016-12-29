Espoo, Fnland, 2016-12-29 13:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRV GROUP PLC PRESS RELEASE 29 DECEMBER 2016, AT 14.00



SRV to implement Kerava town centre block for Etera



SRV will sell to Etera Mutual Pension Insurance Company a new complex in the Aleksintori block to be implemented in Kerava town centre. The total value of the deal, consisting of the Karuselli shopping centre, housing units and a joint parking facility, is over EUR 50 million.



"The revitalisation of the former Aleksintori area for Kerava residents' use is a fine example of SRV's role as a developer and constructor of urban centres. The block superbly combines housing and commercial services as well as an excellent location in the heart of Kerava. This is precisely the kind of modern residential and services complex that downtown Kerava has been longing for," says SRV Account Director Toni Kankare.



Demolition work at the former Aleksintori started in October 2016, and actual construction of the block will begin in February 2017. The Karuselli shopping centre will be completed in late 2018 and the housing units in late 2018/early 2019.



"The renewal of the Aleksintori area is an excellent opportunity to develop new housing on a pedestrian street right in the centre of Kerava. We believe that the residents will enjoy living in these apartments, as there will also be everyday services under the same roof," says Jukka Reijonen, Etera's Director, Head of Real Investments.



At the heart of the block, the Karuselli shopping centre will provide around 5,500 m² of leasable commercial space, of which 60% has already been leased. The main tenant will be Ruokakesko, with its K-Supermarket store. Above Karuselli will be built an apartment block comprising a total of 140 housing units, and its yard areas will be located on a yard deck on top of the shopping centre.



As part of the comprehensive renewal of Kerava town centre, SRV will build four more apartment blocks next to the shopping centre by 2022. In addition, SRV has launched at the Orno block, on the site of a former spice wholesaler, the construction of five apartment blocks and a joint parking facility.



