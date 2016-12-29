sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 29.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,47 Euro		+0,001
+0,00 %
WKN: 884072 ISIN: US8807791038 Ticker-Symbol: TXG 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
TEREX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TEREX CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,437
30,742
22:30
30,518
30,649
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KONECRANES OYJ
KONECRANES OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KONECRANES OYJ34,00-1,06 %
TEREX CORPORATION30,47+0,00 %